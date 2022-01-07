Step up COVID testing, HC tells Telangana govt.

Wants hospitals to be set up exclusively for children

Explore the possibilities of setting up additional exclusive hospitals for children as Niloufer Hospital in the State capital alone would not be adequate to treat children in the backdrop of rising COVID-19 cases, Telangana High Court told the State government on Friday.

Passing a slew of instructions to the government while hearing a batch of PIL and writ petitions connected to COVID-19, a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili said coronavirus diagnostic tests should be conducted on massive scale. With regard to tests, focus should be on airports, bus stations and railway stations.

The bench made it clear that the ban on public gatherings should be enforced irrespective of caste, creed, religion and political affiliation. Authorities should ensure vendors and people at weekly vegetable markets, grocery stores and other bazaars wore masks and used sanitisers. Everyone visiting these places should comply with all COVID-related guidelines like maintaining social distance, the bench said.

Operators of malls and movie theatres should take steps to ensure there was no congestion and social distancing was adhered to. The bench granted liberty to the petitioners to move the vacation court in case of any requirement to pass urgent orders on COVID-related matters.