State varsities will be emboldened, says Governor

Universities are likely to adopt a blended approach of face-to-face as well as online classes ensuring students are divided accordingly once varsities and colleges start operating post lockdown, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said.

In a video conference with reporters here on Friday, she maintained that hostels may also see lesser number of students in view of the pandemic with new buildings put to use to reduce numbers in each room. “Universities will explore several other options for ensuring social distance once the academic activity starts,” she said.

She added that students need not worry over private universities as the State varsities would be strengthened to ensure quality education that will be accessible to students irrespective of socio-economic backgrounds. As part of the exercise of improving the standards in varsities, the Governor is collecting data on facilities and needs of varsities through a questionnaire.

The document with 40 questions seeks information on budget needed for institutions, research and academic activities, courses and syllabus, online classes, hostel information, training and placements facilities, teaching modules, land details that include disputes and court cases, industry tie-ups and social responsibility activities of the varsities.

The information sought would be analysed followed by discussions with departmental heads leading to preparation of a detailed plan. She said the varsities have been asked to focus on three aspects – Enjoy, Educate and Employment – to ensure students enjoy their learning process.

Stating that Raj Bhavan premises would be made greener by planting fruit bearing saplings, she said a ‘gaushala’ will also be set up on June 2 (Telangana Formation Day). This is to highlight village economy, she said.