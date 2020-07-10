State revamps COVID call centre

The State government has decided to ramp up the infrastructure of the dedicated call centre set up for coronavirus patients.

Accordingly, the 104 call centre is being upgraded with 75 seats for outbound calls. Trained professionals, including 200 tele-callers and 75 doctors, are being deployed for the purpose while quality monitoring teams with built-in capacity to handle up to 20,000 follow up as well as distress calls are being formed.

The development follows the steep rise in COVID cases in the State over the past couple of weeks. The government had set up the dedicated call centre to provide counselling and healthcare instructions to patients both asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic and home isolation cases.

Cases are being followed up on a day-to-day basis for 17 days in the normal course while telemedicine for mildly symptomatic cases was being provided. Distress management through round-the-clock inbound calls had been provided as also emergency management through 108 link up and transfer facility.

The capacity of the call centre, working in two shifts, has been enhanced to take 10,000 calls a day. The inbound call centre, on its part, is a 20-seater emergency care centre (18005994455) working in three shifts with an enhanced capacity to handle up to 1,500 calls a day. Precautions that should be taken, information about balanced diet besides handling inquiries about patients’ health conditions as well as providing timely advice are being handled by the call centre.