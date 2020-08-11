State records 1,896 fresh cases, 8 deaths

GHMC continues to top the list of COVID-19 cases

Telangana’s COVID tally reached 82,647 as 1,896 more tested positive on Monday. Around 18,035 tests were performed on August 10 and results of 959 are still awaited. Eight more COVID-19 patients died, taking the toll to 645.

The new 1,896 cases includes 338 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 147 from Rangareddy, 121 from Karimnagar, 119 from Medchal-Malkajgiri and 95 from Warangal Urban.

Though the highest number of cases have been reported from GHMC, the count continues to drop in the municipal limits and a high number of cases are recorded in other districts. Officials from the Health department had earlier asserted that the cases will decline in GHMC by the end of August.

Of the total 82,647 cases recorded till August 10, a total of 22,628 are active while 59374 have recovered so far apart from 645 deaths. A total of 6,42,675 tests have been performed throughout the State so far.

Regarding the a,vailability of beds, 3167 oxygen beds and 849 ICU beds were available in the 56 State government hospitals on August 10. In 112 private hospitals, there were 1,221 oxygen beds and 619 ICU beds on offer.