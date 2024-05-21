GIFT a SubscriptionGift
State minorities residential society achieves 85% results in EAPCET

Published - May 21, 2024 03:57 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Out of the total 1,354 students who appeared in the State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) from Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS), as many as 1,151 students (85%) excelled in the test.

The top rankers for the institute include Md. Omar Farooq (rank 350), Khaja Avez Ahmed (490) and Md. Ameeruddin (748) in the Agriculture & Pharmacy stream. Twenty-five students featured in under 10,000 ranks. In the engineering stream, eight students, including Sufiyan Mohiuddin (2,006 rank), Md. Feroz (2,501), and Sk. Tabrez (3,195), achieved ranks under 10,000. Special Secretary (Minorities Welfare Department) Tafseer Iqbal and Secretary (TMREIS) Aisha Masarath Khanam congratulated the achievers.

