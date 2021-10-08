Hyderabad

State logs 201 fresh COVID cases, one death

Telangana recorded 201 fresh COVID cases on Friday, including 84 from the twin cities and environs. One person died of the virus, taking the total number of fatalities, officially, to 3,927.

About 47,465 tests have been done and as many as 1,726 test reports are awaited, the official Health bulletin said.

The total number of those infected has risen to 6.68 lakh and those recovered to 6.59 lakh with 220 recoveries reported on Friday. While GHMC tops with 64 cases, Rangareddy has reported 11 cases and Medchal-Malkajgiri eight cases. Double digit figures have been reported from Warangal Urban 12 and Nalgonda 11.

No cases have been reported from Vikarabad, Nirmal, Nagarkurnool, Mulugu and Narayanpet, and single digit cases were found in Adilabad, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Kumrambheem-Asifabad and Medak.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 8, 2021 9:24:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/state-logs-201-fresh-covid-cases-one-death/article36903205.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY