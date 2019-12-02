State govt., police blamed for growing atrocities on women in TS

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) national general secretary Srinidhi Tripathi has alleged that growing atrocities against women, including the veterinary doctor’s brutal rape and murder in Telangana were due to the negligence of police and indifference of the government.

Ms. Tripathi was here to participate in the protest rally organised under the aegis of ABVP from Baghlingampally to Indira Park on Monday. Later addressing a public meeting at Indira Park, she said that ABVP was condemning the series of unfortunate incidents against girls and women in Telangana through nation-wide protests.

Lashing out at the State Home Minister’s ‘irresponsible’ remarks, she said that they were reflective of the government’s functioning and such persons should be immediately dismissed from the Cabinet. Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao too did not react on the incident. While the entire nation was in deep shock over the murder, the Chief Minister chose to host a lunch to the RTC workers. It was an indication of his irresponsibility, she said.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau, a large number of sexual harassment cases were being registered in Telangana. Ms.Tripathi said she visited the spot where the young woman was assaulted and murdered in Shamshabad and could understand the anguish of the woman. The police machinery which failed to provide protection to the victim, however, made bandobust arrangements for the accused. The ABVP leader said she visited the city to demonstrate that the nation was behind the victim’s family and the ABVP would continue the agitation till stern punishment was awarded to the accused. The She Teams appointed by the State became ‘Show Teams,’ she said. The case should be referred to fast-track court, she said and demanded capital punishment to the accused. Several national and State ABVP leaders participated in the protest programme.