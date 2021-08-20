State adds 359 cases to COVID tally

The State recorded as many as 359 COVID-positive cases and two deaths on Friday, taking the infection tally to around 6.54 lakh and fatalities to 3,854.

According to data released by the Office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, the number of recoveries for the day were 494, which was higher than the number of cases recorded. The total number of recoveries now stands at 6,43,812. The total number of cases under treatment, or in isolation is now 6,728.

The State tested as many as 73,899 samples with 49.9% of samples being primary contacts, and 12% secondary contacts.

The highest of 74 cases were recorded in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits followed by 29 in Karimnagar and 24 in Rangareddy.