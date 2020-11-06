State adds 1,539 COVID cases, five succumb

285 cases reported from GHMC

Telangana recorded 1,539 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total to 2,45,682.

While 44,327 people were examined, results of 555 were awaited. Five more COVID-19 patients died.

The new 1,539 cases include 285 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 123 from Rangareddy, 102 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 86 from Karimnagar, 82 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, and 69 from Nalgonda.

The lowest of one case was recorded in Narayanpet, and four in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district.

The cases in Bhadradri Kothagudem, which spiked on Monday and Tuesday, dropped to below 100 that was usually recorded on other days.

Of the 44,327 people who got tested, 41,377 opted government health facilities and 2,950 were examined at private labs.

From March 2 to November 4, a total of 44,84,183 samples were examined and 2,45,682 were found with coronavirus.

Out of the total cases, 18,656 are active cases, 2,25,664 have recovered, and 1,362 have died. In the 61 State government hospitals, 4,622 oxygen beds and 1,370 ICU beds were available on Wednesday. And in the 225 private hospitals, 2,881 oxygen beds and 2,283 ICU beds were vacant.