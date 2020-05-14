Startup Genome, T-Hub join hands

The 2020 edition of the Global Startup Ecosystem Report (GSER) by Startup Genome will feature Hyderabad’s notable start-ups and the city as an emerging tech hub.

This follows tech start-up incubator T-Hub and Startup Genome joining hands to foster Hyderabad’s innovation ecosystem and showcase success stories of the city’s entrepreneurs. With more than 100 clients in 38 countries, Startup Genome is a research and policy advisory organisation for governments committed to advancing their startup ecosystems.

Announcing this on Thursday, T-Hub said through Startup Genome it joins a global member network of the start-up ecosystem. The membership will strengthen T-Hub’s activities and bring new ideas and approaches focused on global peer-learning and the sharing of best practices. In addition, the ecosystem office at T-Hub along with Startup Genome will continue to support the domestic innovation ecosystem through capacity building initiatives.

T-Hub was chosen as a partner by Startup Genome because of its track record of building a rich innovation ecosystem both locally and nationally. Based on the connections made via T-Hub, Startup Genome will rely on a variety of metrics to quantify the success and areas of opportunity in the ecosystem and present the metrics in the GSER. The report will provide timely insights into the impact of COVID-19 on start-up ecosystems globally.

CEO of T-Hub Ravi Narayan said “we are excited to partner with Startup Genome to create thought leadership in the space of building innovation ecosystems to help other ecosystems globally.”

Founder and CEO of Startup Genome JF Gauthier said Hyderabad’s tech ecosystem has enormous potential to reshape the economy locally and nationally. “We are proud to feature this growing ecosystem in the GSER,” he said.