Start courses for executive assistants at BRAOU: Vinod Kumar

‘Need for skilled personnel with new skill sets such as secretarial and administrative assistance’

State Planning Board vice chairman B. Vinod Kumar has suggested to the B.R. Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) to introduce a skill development programme for ‘executive assistants’ at the university as this has great employment potential.

In a letter to vice chancellor Prof. K. Seetharama Rao, he said that the term skill development has long been associated with vocational training and jobs in the informal sector. However, with new avenues opening up there is a need for skilled personnel with new skill sets such as secretarial and administrative assistance.

“In my long-standing professional and public life, I have observed and experienced the lack of skilled personnel that could ease the burden and increase the efficiency of professionals across diverse sectors such as public representatives, doctors, lawyers, and businessmen, among others,” he said.

So, it was imperative on the part of educational institutions to provide the right direction to the youth, he said, adding that the proposed programme is an opportunity to enhance the skills of our youth and provide them with more job opportunities in line with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s thoughts.

In this connection, skill development course for ‘executive assistants’ across various professions should be introduced as this training will enable lakhs of youth to work in offices across the State and meet the aspirations of educated youth. This training model will set a precedent for the country to follow suit, he said.