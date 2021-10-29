Sputnik trials on children, as booster shot soon

Dr Reddy’s to approach DCGI for permission to conduct trials

Pharma major Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories plans to approach Drugs Controller General of India seeking permission to conduct trials of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik in children as well as a booster shot for vaccinated adults.

“Planning to do this soon and expect we will be able to commence the trials in November,” CEO-API and Services Deepak Sapra said. Next month is also when the marketing partner and brand custodian of Sputnik V in India expects to submit results of clinical trials for Sputnik Light, the single dose vaccine, to the regulator.

Asserting that the vaccine — DCGI had accorded EUA for the two-dose Sputnik V in April — continues to be relevant for India’s inoculation programme, he said 1.1 million doses had been administered thus far. He, however, admitted that a mismatch in the availability of the two different components of the vaccine and also supplies from Russia getting impacted posed challenges previously. However, with a clutch of firms in the country getting into manufacturing of the vaccine, majority of products will be made in India, he said during a virtual media interaction on Friday.

Of the six manufacturing sites for Sputnik in India, three have moved to manufacturing the component one, while two are in a position to manufacture component 2. “This is in addition to supplies which are anyway available from Russia,” he said.

Sputnik Light, which is the first component of Sputnik V, will be the future as the single dose vaccine can help inoculate more people. On approval, it will also be used as a booster shot and for children. While the protocol for booster shot has been finalised and the company is in discussion with DCGI for initiating the trials, for paediatric use the protocol is yet to be readied. The plan is have two cohorts for the trial on children aged 2-12 years; and 12-18 years. The dosing requirements are likely to be different for the two groups.

To queries on the booster shot, Mr.Sapra said six-month gap from the second dose of vaccination is what is being proposed. Sputnik as booster will also be administered to those who have taken other any other COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Reddy’s has also approached the Centre from a perspective of exploring possibility of administering Sputnik in the national programme in the backdrop of softening of the demand for vaccines in the private healthcare sector.

The company is also hopeful of completing trials for Merck’s anti-COVID-19 oral drug Molnupiravir this fiscal. “Most of the subjects are recruited,” he said.