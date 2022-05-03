Spreading the message of communal harmony with a sip of water

Muslims exchanging hugs and greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr at the historic Quli Qutb Shah Tombs, where they took part in special prayers on Tuesday morning. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

When the Ramzan festival comes during summer, like it did this time, what could be a better service than to quench people’s thirst?

Telangana for Peace and Unity (TPU), a newly-formed forum of activists and intellectuals, clubbed service with cause, to provide succour to thousands of Namazis on Eid celebrated on Tuesday.

TPU was recently sewn together as a forum of activists from several walks of life, to fight hate and spread the message of communal harmony. “We thought that distributing water to the Namazis visiting Eidgahs on Ramzan will be a good way to build trust among all faiths, and aid communal harmony,” said Kiran Kumar Vissa from Rythu Swarajya Vedika, who is part of the forum.

Thousands of people visit Eidgahs on Ramzan, often times spilling over on to the roads too. TPU members chose to stand under the hot sun for their noble initiative at the prayer grounds of Miralam, Chilkalguda and Saroornagar. Volunteers distributing water also held banners communicating messages of equality, peace and harmony.

Activists such as Sujatha Surepally, Kondaveeti Satyavathi and Varsha Bhargavi were among those who participated in the initiative. This is the second initiative by TPU, which had earlier taken out a peace march from Babu Jagjivanram Statue in L.B. Stadium up to Ambedkar’s Statue at Liberty, with the participation of people across faiths.