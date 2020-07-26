Spillway discharge of flood stopped at Jurala

Discharge of flood through the spillway of Jurala project was stopped on Sunday morning as the inflows into the reservoir came down to 18,000 cusecs. Release of over 16,000 cusecs of flood was, however, continuing with power generation.
Generation of electricity at the dam site power house has commenced from around noon on July 14 and the spillway discharge of flood began in the night.
The spillway discharge was stopped for about 12 hours after it was taken up on July 14 till the closure of gates again on Sunday morning. According tot he flood monitoring officials, the inflows into the reservoir increased gradually from the afternoon and reached about 25,000 cusecs by 6 pm.
Inflows are expected to deplete again as the outflows from Narayanpur dam in Karnataka were reduced to 6,000 cusecs in the evening following a similar quantity of outflows from Almatti dam in the upstream of Krishna river.
Srisailam reservoir in the downstream was however getting nearly 75,000 cusecs with help of nearly 26,000 cusecs flood from Sunkesula (Tungabhadra) and andother 8,000 cusecs from Handri river. The water storage in the common project for the two Telugu States reached 90 tmc ft on Sunday night against its capacity of 215.8 tmc ft as release of water to Nagarjunasagar was continuing with power generation at the Left Bank underground hydel station there.
