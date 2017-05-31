Speed up process to fill 20,000 vacancies: CM

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has asked the officials to expedite the process for filling 20,000 vacancies in various educational institutions in the State and ensure that the process of appointments starts within a week.

These vacancies include 1,428 posts in KBGVs, 377 posts in urban residential schools, 7,300 teacher posts in residential schools, 8,792 teacher posts in schools and 2,437 vacancies in other Government departments and colleges. The instructions came at a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan here on Tuesday on the appointment of teaching and non-teaching staff in the educational institutions.

Notifications issued

Notifications were issued for some and others would be given shortly while a few more appointments would be held within a week.

The Chief Minister wanted completion of appointments in Kastur Ba Gandhi Girls Vidyalayas in the State. There are 84 KBGV schools starting in the state and there is a need to fill up 1428 posts, 840 teaching and 588 non-teaching. Similarly, 377 posts were sanctioned for urban residential schools. Of this 174 are teaching and 203 are non-teaching.

Sanctioned posts

The Chief Minister also said the Government had sanctioned the filling of 8,792 teachers posts in government schools and instructed the TSPSC to issue notification in this regard.

TSPSC chairman Ghanta Chakrapani said that notification was given for the appointment of 7,300 teachers in new residential schools and written test for this would be held on May 31. Mr Rao wanted the appointments to be done immediately after the written test without delay.

Notification for filling 2,437 vacancies in government departments and colleges would be given on June 2. Among these are the posts of principal, lecturer, civil engineer and veterinary doctor. Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari, ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao and Jagdeesh Reddy, Chief Secretary SP Singh were present.