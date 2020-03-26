Special Task Force formed

Hyderabad police formed a special task force, which will coordinate and monitor each and every vehicle carrying essential commodities to the city from various parts of the country.
The team comprising 25 police officers of different ranks will be led by Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty. “It will work in three shifts and ensure free and smooth flow of all essential items, starting from food to fodder, medicine to sugar everything will be taken care of,” said Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said.
He said that owners of warehouses, godowns, private transport, retailers will be in contact with the Task Force for online tracking and monitoring of all essential items to one crore people of Hyderabad.
