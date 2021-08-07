Special postal covers on GI tagged products

Governor lauds TS Postal Circle for novel step

On National Handloom Day, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan launched www.eshop.tsposts.in, where citizens from across the country can shop for GI tagged products. Currently, Siddipet Gollabhama saris are available at prices ranging between ₹3,000 and ₹8,400.

Five special postal covers on Nirmal furniture, Narayanpet handloom saris, Warangal durries, Hyderabad haleem and Siddipet Gollabhama saris were released on Saturday.

The Governor appreciated the efforts of Telangana Postal Circle for conceiving this novel step of issuing special covers on GI tagged products and their sale through the eshop portal.

“This initiative not only supports some art norms, but also makes them Atmanirbhar,” said the Governor. She also stressed on the role of culture in development of an individual and nation as a whole and admired the rich cultural heritage of young Telangana.

Telangana has 13 products with GI tag, which help in marketing these items. With the availability of these GI tagged products across the country, businesses involved in them can tap into the nationwide demand. The website has a vendor registration option for businesses to help sell the products nationally.

“The Department of Posts has taken the responsibility to spread awareness about 324 GI products in India and it is our moral responsibility to pay tribute to artisans of these region-specific products and today’s event is one such effort in that direction,” said Chief Postmaster General, TS Circle, S. Rajendra Kumar.