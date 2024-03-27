Solar PV module plant of Indosol Solar in AP set to go on stream 

March 27, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A solar module manufacturing facility set up by transformer maker Shirdi Sai Electricals’ subsidiary Indosol Solar in Ramayapatnam of Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district is set to commence production.

“We are starting with the production of 500 MW solar PV module from March 31 which is in line with our commitment to Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme of the government of India,” Indosol Solar CEO Sharat Chandra said here on Tuesday. The company is among a few in the country awarded projects under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for high-efficiency solar PV modules.

The production line has been built on approximately 30 acres land that was allocated in January 2024. About ₹400 crore has been invested thus far on the project, whose first phase of 5 GW is estimated to entail an investment of more than ₹13,000 crore, Mr. Chandra said. Indosol Solar has been awarded 10 GW projects under two tranches involving PLI of ₹5,170 crore.

It is a state-of-the-art fully automated module line, the first of its kind in India, capable of making PERC, TOPCON, HJT modules with glass-glass and glass-backsheet combinations, he said, adding that commercial production will begin by end of 2024. On the overall project, he said “it will be an integrated manufacturing facility involving cells, wafers, ingot, polysilicon... we will be bringing the entire value chain to India in over about two-and-a-half years. The PLI scheme has provided a vital platform for us to accelerate our solar manufacturing capabilities”.

The high-efficiency solar PV modules PLI scheme is key to government plans to create an ecosystem for manufacturing of high-efficiency solar PV modules in India thereby reducing dependence on imports in the renewable energy space. Union Minister for New & Renewable Energy and Power R. K. Singh in December informed Lok Sabha that the manufacturing units sanctioned under the PLI scheme will be eligible for incentives on annual basis on manufacture and sale of the high-efficiency solar PV modules for 5 years of the actual date of commissioning or scheduled commissioning date, whichever is earlier.