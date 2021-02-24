Software upgrades for metro rail

CMRS issues fresh safety compliance certificate after inspection

Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety Janak Kumar Garg and his team from the Railway Safety Commission (RSC) have issued a fresh certificate of safety compliance to the L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRH) for continuing to run the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) services across the 66 km in three corridors with new software upgrades on Wednesday.

Mr. Garg and his team took up a three-day inspection of service and facilities at various metro rail stations between February 16 and 18 where they inspected the ‘effectiveness’ of the new upgrades to signalling and train control system across metro rail corridors — Corridor-I (Red Line) from Miyapur to LB Nagar, Corridor-II (Green Line)from JBS to MGBS and Corridor-III (Blue Line) from Nagole to Raidurg.

The inspection also included various civil works at the entry and exit points, newly commissioned elevators and escalators at a few metro stations. The CMRS has expressed satisfaction to the overall performance of the systems and related works and sanctioned his approval with a certificate of compliance, informed L&TMRH in an official release.

“This integrated system will add operational efficiency to the entire metro corridor network leading to seamless operation of metro services”, it said. L&TMRH managing director and chief executive officer K.V.B. Reddy said with the successful completion of the inspection, the agency will now be using the ramped up systems for better operational excellence to “help serve our passengers with more reliable and smooth experience.

“We are thankful to the CMRS for his inspection of our new upgrades,” he said. HMR managing director N.V.S. Reddy pointed out that the project was commissioned in the last couple of years in five to six stages with individual approvals taken for each of them separately as the lines were being opened for commercial traffic, one by one.

French multinational ‘Thales’ which has provided the telecom and signalling system for the HMR has been operating lines separately when each section was being commissioned and also integrating them besides upgrading the software. Hence, the latest check was more about this and certainly not a periodic maintenance report, he explained. Indian Railway Safety Commissioners based in Delhi and Mumbai have been empowered to issue safety certifications to metro rail projects across India.