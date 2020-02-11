Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is all set to take up construction of a skywalk at Uppal junction on pilot basis.

The design is ready and administrative sanctions are awaited after submission of the proposal to government, officials informed.

As per the design, the skywalk will be of 800 to 900 metres’ running length, with oval-shaped circulation of passenger traffic from under the already existing Metro Rail structure. The construction is estimated to cost about ₹40 crore, HMDA officials informed.

Apart from 52 foot over-bridges, a total of eight skywalks have been planned by the State government near major junctions of the city to facilitate pedestrian crossings and reduce accidents. The structures will be built circumnavigating around the junction, with elevators and escalators.

The Uppal junction and Mehdipatnam junction have been chosen for construction of the skywalks on pilot basis, based on the pedestrian turnout and accident numbers. However, the design for the Mehdipatnam skywalk — where it was planned from the Mehdipatnam Rythu Bazaar towards the military area from underneath the express highway — ran into trouble owing to the PVNR Expressway, an official informed.

“It needs two-metre vertical clearance from the express highway above, and if we take the clearance, the ground clearance will be too less, which could hinder vehicular traffic below,” the official informed.

An alternative is being explored through widening of the median, and provision of ramps, but it could reduce the road space available for vehicles by a lane, he said. “We need concurrence from the Traffic Police for the alternative design, and wish to conduct a meeting with them over this proposal,” the official said.

Skywalks have been mooted also at other prominent locations such as Koti Women’s College, Secunderabad Railway Station, Khairatabad Junction, Madina Junction, and Dilsukhnagar, but they have not yet been finalised, officials informed.