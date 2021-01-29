Six killed in road accident near Marrimitta village

Six members of a family, including three women, were killed after their seven-seater auto-rickshaw and lorry truck collided head-on near Marrimitta village of Mahabubabad district, 200 km from the State capital on Friday morning.
The victims, all residents of Errakunta Tanda, were going to Narsampet town in Warangal (Rural) district for marriage shopping. “They were going to Narsampet to buy clothes for a wedding in their family,” Gudur Circle Inspector Raja Reddy said.
The accident took place around 10.30 a.m. when the speeding auto-rickshaw driver lost control of the wheel and collided with the lorry coming in the opposite direction, he said. The impact of the accident was such that the three-wheeler mangled completely and occupants suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot.
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed his condolences to victim families.
