Sikhs protest attack on Nankana Sahib gurudwara

Hundreds of Sikhs held demonstrations at several gurudwaras in the city on Sunday in protest against the attack on the historical Gurudwara Nankana Sahib in Lahore by a mob.

The agitators raised slogans against the Pakistan government and condemned the ‘silence’ of Prime Minister Imran Khan over inaction on his part against the attackers.

Sikhs took out processions from gurudwaras at Gowliguda, Ameerpet and Secunderabad and Sikh Chawni at Attapur, and returned to the gurudwaras after the march. They also staged protests in Nizamabad, Karimnagar and elsewhere in the State.

During the protest near Keyes High School at Secunderabad, president of Gurudwara Sahib Guru Singh Sabha S. Gurucharan Singh Bagga condemned the attack.

President of Gurudwara Sahib Ameerpet S. Bhagender Singh said during the rally at Ameerpet that this was not an isolated incident. “This has not happened for the first time. They abduct our children and convert them.”

“A mob attacked Nankana Sahib Gurudwara due to which our Sikh brothers and sisters are in terror. The Citizenship Amendment Act has been enacted to save such minorities from persecution in Pakistan,” said president of the Central Gurudwara Sahib at Gowliguda S. Inder Singh during a rally at Gowliguda.