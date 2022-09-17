Shinde to attend Centre’s ‘Liberation Day’ event, Bommai doubtful

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will participate in the ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ event being organised by the Centre at Parade Grounds on Saturday. Ministers from Karnataka are also slated to attend but the Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai, was yet to confirm his participation as a similar grand celebration is under way in that State. There was no confirmation yet about Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao being present either.

“I have invited everyone and it is my responsibility as it is a programme of the Central government. Every citizen is invited to witness the event. This is a people’s programme,” said Union Minister and Secunderabad MP G. Kishan Reddy.