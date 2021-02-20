Sharmila not in a hurry to invite leaders from other parties

‘Those who have worked with my father have to come on their own’

Y.S. Sharmila, daughter of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and sister of AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy, is understood to have made it clear to her father’s admirers that she was not in a hurry to invite leaders of other parties to join her proposed party, whenever it is launched.

Leaders who had been interacting with Ms. Sharmila maintained that she had pointed out that there was no need to reach out to leaders of other political parties to align with the new party in the offing. “Those who have worked with my father and other well wishers in other parties have to come on their own. We are not going to extend any invitation,” she is believed to have told these leaders.

Ms. Sharmila on Saturday chaired a meeting of YSR admirers from Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy district at her Lotus Pond office, which close to 750 delegates attended. Sources said two former additional SPs and some retired government officials and employees, lawyers, students and a few women attended the meeting and aired their views. “Ms. Sharmila after making a brief speech noted down all the issues and suggestions put forth by close to 60 speakers,” sources said.

Speakers at the meeting compared the Indiramma Housing implemented by the then YSR government and the 2 BHK scheme of the TRS government. One speaker pointed out that the 2-BHK complexes constructed by the present regime were on the city outskirts and not convenient.

Another delegate from Vikarabad district bemoaned how small and marginal farmers were facing hardships due to the Rythu Bandhu scheme. A farmer said that while he got ₹5,000 twice for his one acre land, the investment for his agricultural operations came to nearly ₹30,000.

Another woman from the Old City pointed out that some hospitals were not entertaining the Aarogyasri health cards. Also, some speakers compared the flood relief steps taken by the then YSR government with the TRS government’s. Some employees expressed concern at the pathetic condition of the TSRTC.

Another meeting with leaders from Mahabubnagar district would be held on March 2.