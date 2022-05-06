Sharmila crosses 1,000-km milestone as part of Praja Prasthanam padayatra

YSRTP chief YS Sharmila during her ‘Praja Prasthanam Padayatra’ at Kakaravai in Khammam District on Monday. | Photo Credit: RAO GN

YSR Telangana Party founder Y.S. Sharmila crossed the 1,000-km milestone as part of her ongoing State-wide padayatra titled ‘Praja Prasthanam’ near Sattupalli town on Thursday.

Former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh the late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s wife Vijayamma unveiled a pylon and the statue of YSR at Thallamada village in Sattupalli mandal on Thursday to mark the feat achieved by her daughter amid the searing heatwave.

The mother-daughter duo addressed a public meeting in Sattupalli town late on Thursday evening.

Ms. Sharmila said that she will continue her State-wide padayatra with renewed resolve to know the agony of distraught people reeling under the ‘misrule’ of the TRS and mobilise public support against the ‘mis-governance’.