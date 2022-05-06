Hyderabad

Sharmila crosses 1,000-km milestone as part of Praja Prasthanam padayatra

YSRTP chief YS Sharmila during her ‘Praja Prasthanam Padayatra’ at Kakaravai in Khammam District on Monday. | Photo Credit: RAO GN

YSR Telangana Party founder Y.S. Sharmila crossed the 1,000-km milestone as part of her ongoing State-wide padayatra titled ‘Praja Prasthanam’ near Sattupalli town on Thursday.

Former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh the late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s wife Vijayamma unveiled a pylon and the statue of YSR at Thallamada village in Sattupalli mandal on Thursday to mark the feat achieved by her daughter amid the searing heatwave.

The mother-daughter duo addressed a public meeting in Sattupalli town late on Thursday evening.

Ms. Sharmila said that she will continue her State-wide padayatra with renewed resolve to know the agony of distraught people reeling under the ‘misrule’ of the TRS and mobilise public support against the ‘mis-governance’.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 6, 2022 10:02:45 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/sharmila-crosses-1000-km-milestone-as-part-of-praja-prasthanam-padayatra/article65386053.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY