Sexual assault on vet was planned

The four killers of woman veterinarian who were arrested on Friday planned to sexually assault her when they first saw her parking her two-wheeler at Tondupally toll plaza on Wednesday evening.

They deflated the rear tyre of her scooter when she left for Gachibowli for a medical check-up in a cab and waited for her return.

She returned to take her scooter at 9.18 p.m. and noticed that the bike had broken down.

According to their plan, a few minutes later, the accused lorry driver Mohammed alias Areef (26) got down from the lorry, offered to get the vehicle repaired and sent cleaner Jollu Shiva (20) with it, said Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar here on Friday, adding they had been consuming alcohol the entire day.

Shiva returned without fixing the bike stating that the puncture shop was closed and offered to take it to another shop.

As she was waiting for the scooter, Areef and cleaners Jollu Naveen (20) and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu (20) whisked her away and tried to take her into a room near the toll plaza.

On finding it locked, they took her to an open plot nearby and took turns to rape her before gagging her to death, Mr. Sajjanar said. Shiva who took the vehicle for repair too returned and joined the pack in committing the crime.

Around 10.30 p.m., they shifted her body to the lorry cabin and carried it to Chatanpally, 28 km away and set it ablaze at an underpass, he said. “Shiva and Naveen went to a few petrol filling station on the same bike to buy some petrol in a bottle. After the staff of two pumps refused to give them petrol in bottle, they got it from an Indian Oil pump near Kollur. They doused the body with petrol and diesel and torched it ,” he said.

Shiva and Naveen on bike escorted the lorry carrying the body and after identifying the spot, they parked the lorry and bike on the national highway and carried the body to the underpass, the Commissioner said.

“The body was wrapped in a blanket and the accused doused it with petrol and diesel and set afire the victim,” Mr. Sajjanar said.

After waiting for a while to check whether the body was completely burnt, around 2 a.m. Shiva and Naveen returned on a bike to check again and later abandoned the bike at Kollur and boarded the lorry.

Around 3 a.m. they returned to Shamshabad and parked the vehicle at a safe place, before delivering bricks at a construction site in Attapur. “While Areef went to drop his load, other accused went away,” he said.

On Thursday morning, a local milk vendor, Samala Sathyam noticed the fire at about 5 a.m. and did not pay much attention assuming it to be a campfire.