Several proposals for land acquisition cleared

The GHMC standing committee has cleared a string of proposals for property acquisition in several areas in the city, in preparation for the works to be taken up on these stretches for development of link roads and slip roads.

The proposals include acquisition for 36-metre-wide roads — to be constructed between ORR service road and Khajaguda Lake, via Maulana Azad National Urdu University, between Serilingampally and Nallagandla lake, and one more at Miyapur.

Properties will also be acquired for a 45-metre-wide slip road between Kukatpally Phase-4 and Mulla Katwa lake, for a 30-metre-wide road between Sanathnagar Industrial Estate and Balanagar RUB, and for an 80-foot road between New Allahpur and Sunnam Cheruvu.

Other roads for which property acquisition has been approved are at Arunodaya Nagar, Bandlaguda and Kukatpally.

Another proposal to lay a 1600-mm dia storm water drainage pipeline from Adarsh Nagar Colony to Nagole Junction along the Musi river too was cleared during Thursday’s meeting.

Approval was accorded for payment of ₹4.46 crore to the South Central Railway for construction of RUB between Yakutpura and Uppuguda railway stations, and approach roads at the nearby drainage.

Other proposals cleared include using Mee-Seva services to streamline issue of birth and death certificates, shifting of the site for comprehensive development of football stadium from Barkas playground to Falaknuma Government Junior College grounds, and property acquisition for development of Indira Gandhi statue junction in Alwal.