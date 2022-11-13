Several B-school students booked for attempt to murder, ragging 

Video of ICFAI law student being tortured and thrashed has gone viral

A day after it received the complaint of ragging and sexual assault from a law student, Shankarpally police on Saturday booked several accused students under various IPC charges and provisions of the Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act.

The incident reportedly took place in the victim’s hostel room on November 1 (Tuesday), and the visuals of the assault went viral on social media. The student had also written to his college authority after the incident.

According to Shankarpally police, the complainant petitioned that some 15-20 students had barged into his room and started assaulting him, made him unlock his phone and checked its contents, and recorded the whole incident.

“I was called a paedophile, sexually harassed, and my right to privacy was invaded,” he reportedly stated in the complaint.

It was reported that the assault and ragging of the BBA-LLB first-year student at ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education at Dhonthanpally village of Shankarpally here, was over a message he reportedly shared with a female student on an Instagram chat. The assault took place after she allegedly shared the screenshot of the private conversation with some of her friends.

The youth was slapped, kicked, sexually harassed and forced to consume certain powder. Police said the youth also expressed suicidal thoughts over the trauma caused to him.

Shankarpally police have pressed IPC charges of attempt to murder (Section 307), criminal intimidation (Section 506), voluntarily causing hurt (Section 323), house trespass to commit offence (Section 450) and wrongful confinement (Section 342) against the several accused students.

An investigation is under way.