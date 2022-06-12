Seven youths booked for misbehaving with woman

The accused are at large

The accused are at large

The Raghunadhapalem police on Sunday booked seven persons for allegedly misbehaving with a woman while she was returning home along with her husband and younger brother on a motorcycle near Jaanbad Tanda in Raghunadhapalem mandal on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

According to sources, seven youths allegedly followed the woman on their motorbikes and intimidated her while she was on her way home from the bus stand in Khammam.

When her husband tried to resist their attempts, they allegedly restrained them near their village.

On hearing the commotion, the locals rushed to the spot but the wayward youths managed to flee, sources added.

Based on a complaint filed by the aggrieved woman, the police registered a case against seven persons under various Sections including 143, 341, and 354 (D), on charges of using criminal force on the woman with the intent to outrage her modesty.

The police seized five motorcycles belonging to the accused and are on the lookout for the latter, who are “at large.”