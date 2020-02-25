Hyderabad

Seven-year-old girl rescued

A seven-year-old girl was rescued by Kacheuda police after she was physically and mentally tortured by a couple who employed her as domestic help.

After getting information about the girl, police and members of Child Help went to a private house in Kacheguda and rescued the minor. A case was registered against the couple under Juvenile Justice Act and the girl was taken to a government hospital and later she shifted to a private hospital, police said. Investigators and Child Help members found multiple injuries, including branding marks on several parts of her body.

The couple in police custody are being questioned to ascertain the reason for the torture. Police are also examining the role of the girl’s mother, who had handed over her to the accused couple.

