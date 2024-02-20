GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seven students from top institutes caught cheating on Duolingo English Test in Hyderabad

Four students instead of appearing for the exam had reportedly hired the services of another student to write on their behalf

February 20, 2024 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The L.B. Nagar Zone Special Operation Team (SOT) on Monday arrested seven individuals at a lodge for cheating while taking Duolingo Exam, an online English eligibility test for admissions to international universities in the USA, Ireland and Australia. The suspected organisers allegedly collected ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 from each student to ensure they pass the exam, according to the police. 

The police picked up four candidates, two mediators and one student who wrote the exam on behalf of the others. The accused were identified as 22-year-old Kandakatla Praveen Reddy, student of B.Sc Computer Science at Keshav Memorial Institute of Commerce and Science who wrote the exam in place of the students. Two other students — 21-year-old BBA student of Pasha Noble Degree College Trivedhi Harinath and 21-year-old B.Com student of Avinash College of Commerce Banala Krishna — allegedly acted as mediators.

The seven individuals arrested also included four candidates who were supposed to take the exam — 21-year-old Edavally Aravind Reddy and 22-year-old Nenavath Santhosh, both B. Tech students of Mallareddy Institute of Engineering and Technology, 26-year-old M.Sc Computer Science student at Kakatiya University Malladi Naveen Kumar and 22-year-old B.Tech student at Teegala Krishna Reddy Engineering College Alakuntla Vinay. 

The Hayathnagar police has filed the case under the Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and further investigating is underway.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.