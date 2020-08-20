Seven held in history-sheeter’s murder

In a joint operation, the sleuths of Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (South Zone) along with Rein Bazar police apprehended seven people in connection with the murder of 32-year-old history-sheeter Syed Ayaz alias Kanda Ayaz.
Syed Ayaz was stabbed to death by his rivals at a tea shop in the area on Saturday night.
The accused are Ahmed Hussain (26) from Purani Haveli, Mohammed Mashiuddin (23) of Azampura Chaman, Mohammed Salman Khan (30) of Chandrayangutta, Mohammed Ilyas (26), Mohammed Ibrahim Khan (25), both from Bhavaninagar, Mohammed Aslam Khan (23) of Talabkatta and Mohammed Imran Khan (26) from Errakunta.
On Saturday night, when Syed Ayaz was playing mobile game, the accused, who came on bikes, attacked him with sharp weapons. Due to injuries on his neck, chest and other parts of the body, he died on the spot, Additional DCP (Task Force) Chakravarthy Gummi said.
The accused — Ahmed Hussain, Masiuddin and Salman — had previous enmity with Syed Ayaz, following which they hatched a plan to eliminate the former, he said. “As per their plan, they reached the tea shop and killed Syed Ayaz,” Mr. Gummi said.
Acting on credible information, South Zone team led by inspector S. Raghavendra, apprehended the accused and they were handed over to Rein Bazar police for further investigation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath