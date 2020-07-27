Self-check kiosk set up at BRKR Bhavan

The State secretariat, Burgula Ramakrishna Rao Bhavan, is now equipped with self-check kiosk to facilitate the speedy detection of persons with COVID-19 symptoms.

A product designed by Workspace Metal Solutions, the kiosk was presented to the Social Welfare department by the company.

The kiosk captures a photo of the person standing before it, and measures body temperature and oxygen levels, two major indicators of COVID-19, that would be displayed on the screen.

Disinfects belongings

It is equipped with a contactless sanitiser disposal unit and a UV-Control unit that would disinfect the belongings like mobile phone and bag. The entire check would be performed in just 30 seconds.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender inaugurated the kiosk that was presented by Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar.

‘Follow protocol’

Mr. Rajender said the machine would be of significant use in checking people at areas of major public gatherings like bus stops, railway stations and malls. People should continue following protocols like wearing masks and maintaining distance to minimise risk of infection.

The effective steps taken by the government resulted in high rate of recovery and low mortality rate due to Covid-19 as compared to the national average, the Minister added.

Mr. Eshwar also spoke on the occasion. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other officials were present.