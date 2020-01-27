Hyderabad

Self bag-drop trials begin at city airport

Coinciding with Republic Day celebrations, authorities of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport launched live trials of ‘self bag drop’ facility.

Under this initiative, passengers can take print-out of their boarding cards and baggage tags from any of the self check-in kiosks and proceed to drop their baggage at the self bag drop facility. Currently, it is available only to passengers flying by IndiGo airlines. Subsequently, it will be extended to passengers of other domestic airlines.

S.G.K. Kishore, CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. who launched the facility, said face recognition-based biometric, paperless boarding services covering all domestic flights post regulatory clearances will be rolled out at the airport this year.

