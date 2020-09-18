Seethakka, Kisan Congress workers arrested

Tension prevailed at Pragathi Bhavan when Congress MLA D. Seethakka and Congress Farmers wing president Anvesh Reddy along with Congress workers tried to storm Pragati Bhavan demanding compensation to farmers who lost crop in the rains.
Ms. Seethakka and Mr. Anvesh Reddy surprised the policemen descending there and tried to get into Pragathi Bhavan. Police, however, blocked them and pushed them away. The police literally dragged Mr. Anvesh Reddy into a police vehicle while Ms. Seethakka tried to argue with them.
She was furious at the police personnel pushing her into the vehicle and advised them not be slaves of the government but work for people. The behaviour of some police personnel was disturbing and they were acting as if protesters were criminals, she said.
The unrelenting Congress workers raising slogans against the government were then taken into custody.
Later in the evening Ms. Seethakka said the government was totally insensitive to farmers’ issues and they did not allow any discussion even in the Assembly. They were behaving as if Rythu Bandhu was the panacea for all ills and were not caring for farmers’ losses caused by rains. “When we raise our voice we are being arrested undemocratically,” she said.
Mr. Anvesh Reddy said thousands of Kisan Congress workers were arrested across the State and demanded their release. He also called for burning the effigy of the government in all the districts on Saturday to protest the government’s attitude.
