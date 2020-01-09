Secretariat designs not yet finalised, govt. tells HC

The designs of the proposed new Secretariat complex have not yet been finalised, the State government told Telangana High Court.

In an affidavit filed before a bench of Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy hearing a batch of PIL pleas challenging the decision to demolish the Secretariat, the government said the State Cabinet would take a final call on the new Secretariat designs. It was filed by Roads and Buildings Principal Secretary Sunil Sharma.

Different architects had sent conceptual plans on the proposed new Secretariat building. These designs and ideas are being evaluated, the affidavit said.

An amount of ₹300 crore to ₹400 crore would be required to build the new Secretariat complex.

It is likely to take a year for complete construction of the complex, the government said. Referring to the queries raised by the bench during the previous hearing, the government stated that no decision was taken on allotment of the size of the constructed space to different departments. This would be decided after deciding upon the design of the Secretariat.

Close to 4.45 lakh square feet area was being used by 32 different departments of the government in the Secretariat building earlier. These offices were shifted to other places, the affidavit said.