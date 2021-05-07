Second dose is priority now, says DPH

No vaccination for 18+ citizens till May 12 at least

There is relief in store for scores of people, especially senior citizens, who had been endlessly waiting and running around for the second dose of the COVID vaccine with the government making it clear that the priority till May 15 will be to ensure they get the available stocks at the designated vaccination points.

“The government has decided to give importance to those waiting for their second dose as per the due dates as it will provide them full protection against the coronavirus. Since the Co-WIN app does not provide any facility to indicate the same, we have requested the Centre to tweak it so that these sections can get early access,” said Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao on Friday.

There are 3.75 lakh doses — 4.69 lakh of Covishield and 2.16 lakh of Covaxin — available with the government whereas there are 5 lakh people who need the second dose. That means 1.20 lakh doses backlog of both vaccines. The government is expecting another 3.11 lakh doses by May 15 and plans to complete the second dose round completely before focusing on those seeking the first dose.

Those eligible for second dose will be given the jab at government vaccination centres with six-week interval for Covishield and four weeks for Covaxin from the date of taking first dose. All persons eligible for second dose will be permitted to take vaccine by spot registration by showing their certificate of partial vaccination.

The arrangement is for May 8-12 period except May 9 (Sunday). “We are preparing a list with the data available with us to send messages to the people eligible for second dose. Entire vaccine distribution is in the hands of the Centre. The Chief Minister has already sought 2-2.5 lakh doses more. We are hopeful of receiving them soon,” he said.

Dr Srinivasa Rao also stated that the schedule for vaccinating the 18-44 years age group would be announced based on the vaccine supplies. “There is no need to get alarmed as vaccine production has been enhanced and everyone would get it,” he added.