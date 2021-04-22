On the second day of night curfew, employees and owners of several business establishments across the city were seen packing up early, even before the stipulated closing time of 8 p.m. Many superstores even put up notice at their entrance announcing closure of their premises by 7:45 p.m.

The roads started looking deserted by 8 p.m. itself, even as people from residential areas thronged the nearest stores for last minute purchase of essentials. Similarly, heavy crowds were seen at liquor outlets in the twin cities, while executives of app-based food delivery aggregators queued up at several restaurants, as there was no restriction on e-commerce.

Police started to make arrangements for imposing the curfew at the appointed hour by arranging barricades and deploying personnel at all strategic locations. They were seen moving in patrol vehicles, appealing to all shops and establishments to close the businesses and go home early.

In view of the rapidly deteriorating situation in the State, policemen counselled people to avoid going and staying out unless absolutely necessary. There were check-posts every one kilometre, and huge police deployment across the city.

Although the implementation of the night curfew was strict, there were no complaints of harsh behaviour by policemen, as instructions had come from the top for policemen on the ground to focus on awareness and implementation but avoid high-handedness. At many check-points, policemen were seen counselling commuters politely, telling them to stay at home for their own safety.

Also, policemen counselled commuters to leave from their workplaces early and reach home well before 9 p.m. to avoid challans or detention.

Meanwhile, an YouTube channel that claims to be a news platform was booked by Hyderabad police for sharing a false video of police exerting force (lathi-charge) on people to implement the night curfew.

Police said that the concerned journalist would be arrested for creating panic and confusion in the minds of general public. “It also attempted to create dissatisfaction among the police force,” they said.

Policemen too, wore masks and spoke to people from a safe distance.