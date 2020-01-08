SEC intensifies vigil on poll expenditure

Intensifying its vigil on the election expenditure incurred by prospective candidates, the State Election Commission has said that the expenditure incurred on account of rally/public meeting addressed by star campaigners would be added to the candidate’s expenditure if he/she shares dais with the former.

The SEC said even if the candidate is not present on the dais and banners/posters with his/her name or photographs are displayed at the site of the public meeting, the entire expenditure, other than the travel expenditure of the star campaigner, would be added to the election expenditure. If there is more than one candidate sharing the dais or displaying banners/posters with their names in rally/public meeting, the expenditure on such events would be equally divided among such candidates.

The returning officer present should pass on the information about the other candidates present at the rally/public meeting to their respective counterparts for making necessary entries of expenditure in the shadow observation registrar of such candidates, the SEC said in a notification.

Meanwhile, Rangareddy district registered filing of 57 nominations till the 9 p.m. deadline.

The State Election Commission officials are anticipating more nominations to be filed before January 10, the last day of filing nominations.