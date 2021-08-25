SCR has spent ₹263 crore for passenger amenities, safety: GM

In the last five years, about 444 km new lines and gauge conversion works have been completed

South Central Railway (SCR) has been according highest priority for safety and is committed to provide best possible passenger amenities with ₹263 crore spent on upgradation of passenger amenities, said General Manager Gajanan Mallya on Wednesday.

In the last five years, about 444 km new lines and gauge conversion works have been completed along with 462 km of doubling and third-line works, 1,476 route km have been electrified, 50 rakes replaced with LHB coaches to operate 31 pairs of trains, etc., he told the 73rd Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) meeting held virtually.

Twenty-five ZRUCC members including nominated by States, elected members from DRUCC (Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee) of six divisions, public sector undertaking, principal chamber of commerce & trade associations, registered passengers association, nominees of Minister of Railways under special interest category participated.

Mr. Mallya said Kisan trains to support the farmers of Telangana, AP and Maharashtra, had transported more than one lakh tonnes of agriculture through 355 specials to different destinations across the country. About 10 crore litres of milk has been transported through Doodh Duronto special trains, 8,000 MTs of Liquid Medical Oxygen to meet the emergency medical needs through 104 Oxygen Express trains by providing green corridor were other achievements.

While 68 stations have been developed as Adarsh stations, five major stations have been upgraded, 103 lifts in 44 stations and 58 escalators at 21 stations were installed. He assured the participants that their suggestions and views expressed during the meeting will be given due consideration while formulating plans for improving amenities and services.

Suggestions were additional stoppage of express trains at important towns; setting up of more additional escalators and lifts; improving the cleanliness at stations; extension of platforms; construction of ROBs/RUBs; expedition completion of new line and doubling projects etc., said a press release.