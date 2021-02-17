Hyderabad

SCR General Manager inspects Vijayawada division

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya inspecting the Vijayawada division on Tuesday.  

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya supervised speed tests of 120 kmph between Venkatachalam – Nellore, Kavali – Singarayakonda and the Gudur- Tenali sections and also reviewed overall track maintenance on the entire stretch during his inspection of the Gudur-Ongole-Tenali sections of Vijaywada division on Tuesday.

Accompanied by DRM P. Srinivas, he inspected minor bridges between Kommarapudi – Venkatachalam and Alluru – Bitragunta sections, checked the level crossings on Manubolu – Kommarapudi section, Road Under Bridge (RUB), major bridge between Ulavapadu – Singarayakonda –

Tanguturu section and bridge over the Romperu river between Uppugunduru – Chinnaganjam section. Major stations on the route and the staff quarters were also inspected and the GM also interacted with the field maintenance staff to understand their issues, a press release said.

