SCR General Manager inspects Vijayawada division

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya supervised speed tests of 120 kmph between Venkatachalam – Nellore, Kavali – Singarayakonda and the Gudur- Tenali sections and also reviewed overall track maintenance on the entire stretch during his inspection of the Gudur-Ongole-Tenali sections of Vijaywada division on Tuesday.
Accompanied by DRM P. Srinivas, he inspected minor bridges between Kommarapudi – Venkatachalam and Alluru – Bitragunta sections, checked the level crossings on Manubolu – Kommarapudi section, Road Under Bridge (RUB), major bridge between Ulavapadu – Singarayakonda –
Tanguturu section and bridge over the Romperu river between Uppugunduru – Chinnaganjam section. Major stations on the route and the staff quarters were also inspected and the GM also interacted with the field maintenance staff to understand their issues, a press release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath