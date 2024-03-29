SCR completes 6.2 km Betamcherla – Bugganapalle doubling

March 29, 2024 07:49 am | Updated 07:49 am IST - HYDERABAD

The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced that doubling of one more section between Betamcherla – Bugganapalle Cement Nagar of 6.2 km has been completed and commissioned along with electrification. This section falls in Kurnool and Nandyal districts of Andhra Pradesh.

With the completion of doubling of this section, there will be continuous double line facility along with electrification for 113 km between Guntakal – Bugganapalle. The Guntur - Guntakal section connects Guntur with Rayalaseema region and beyond south.

This line passes through Guntur, Prakasam, Palnadu, Nandyal and Kurnool districts connecting the hinterland areas. The 401 km., ₹3,887 crore project was sanctioned in 2016-17 and so far, doubling and electrification between Nallapadu – Giddalur (200 km), Betamcherla - Guntakal (107 km) has already been completed and commissioned or a total of 313 km with the latest work.

Trains can now be operated on continuous stretch of 200 km between Guntur - Giddalur and 113 kms between Bugganapalle – Guntakal, said a press release.