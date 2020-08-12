School to come up near Hyderabad Airport City

Edu Port spread over 100 acres has been envisioned to be a knowledge hub

GMR Hyderabad Aerotropolis Limited (GHAL), developers of urban ecosystem at Hyderabad Airport City, as part of ramping up its ‘Edu Port’, has partnered with Saint Mary’s Educational Society to build Sancta Maria International School. It envisages the development of Sancta Maria International School, a second K12 (Kindergarten to 12th Grade) on a 15-acre of serviced land that will be ready by 2022.

Edu Port spread over 100 acres has been envisioned to be a knowledge hub with leading global and Indian institutes converging here and creating flexible learning pathways for students of all ages and background.

It already hosts Schulich School of Business, Chinmaya Vidyalaya, GMR Aviation Academy, Flight Simulation Technique Centre, CFM South Asia Training Center and Pratt & Whitney India Training Centre.