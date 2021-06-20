SCCL razes dilapidated quarters to develop parks

To create more green spaces in Kothagudem, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has embarked on an exercise to demolish some dilapidated staff quarters at Burma camp in the coal town to develop “Prakruthi Vanams” (parks) in these sites.

The move is intended to promote greenery, protect environment and beautify the coal town, SCCL sources said. As part of this green drive, the SCCL has drawn up a plan to develop Prakruthi Vanams in the company’s corporate area in a big way to increase greenery and maintain ecological balance in the coal town.

The government-owned coal mining giant is vigorously implementing solar energy initiatives to reduce its dependence on the coal-fired power and effectively tap the inexhaustible solar energy.