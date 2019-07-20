SCCL launches plantation drive

As part of its plantation drive which forms part of Telanganaku Harita Haaram, Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) has launched planting of one-crore saplings/seedlings on Saturday in Srirampur area in Mancherial district.

About 20,000 seedlings/saplings were planted in the 15-hectare overburden dump-yard with Srirampur open cast mine area with the active participation of Mancherial District Collector Bharati Hollikere, Director (Finance) N. Balram, Area General Manager K. Laxminarayana, District Forest Officer Shivani Dogra and others. The overburden in the dump-yard was piled up to a height of 60 meters from the ground level and the plantation was taken up atop the heap.

Leaders of recognised and representative trade unions, members of Singareni Seva Samithi, ladies club, agents, managers and overburden contract workers, open cast mine workers, Divisional Forest Officer Nagabhushanam and Commander of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Karthikeyan also participated in the plantation drive. Plants raised in the Srirampur area nursery, including the plant varieties fast depleting from the wild, were planted on the occasion.