SBI’s first YONO branch in south India opens at Hi-Tec City

State Bank of India (SBI) has opened a YONO branch in Hi-Tec City, the first such in south India and the fourth in the country.

Chairman Rajnish Kumar digitally inaugurated the facility in the presence of Managing Director (Retail and Digital Banking) Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, a release from SBI said.

The branch is located on the high streets of Hi-Tec City or the IT hub that hosts offices and campuses of tech firms, including those of Google, Deloitte, TCS, Tech Mahindra and S&P Global.

Customer base of the branch is purely retail. The target audience of the facility will be the tech savvy young generation people working in and around Hi-Tec City. The main business focus will be digital products and home loans.

Chief General Manager of SBI Hyderabad Circle O.P. Mishra said the branch will be one-stop digital gateway to financial solutions. YONO is not just a product but also a brand in itself with complete delivery channel of that of a branch in many aspects, he said.

The SBI chairman, interacting with a few customers, assured them of personalised and quality service. He urged customers to adopt YONO Quick Pay for their payments solutions.

Mr. Setty appreciated the Hyderabad Circle for being in the forefront of the digital journey. According to a release, he exhorted officials to move completely to digital channel, befitting the young and dynamic customers of the youngest State.