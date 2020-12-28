SBI MD pats staff for work during pandemic

State Bank of India managing director Challa Srinivasulu Setty, who is on a visit to Hyderabad, on Monday inaugurated an office, interacted with officials and as part of a CSR initiative of SBI, handed over a van each to two orphanage homes.
A press release from SBI Hyderabad Circle said Mr.Setty conducted the local board meeting at LHO Hyderabad.
He interacted with ground level functionaries in Telangana and addressed officials through video conferencing besides felicitating top performers in business and operations in the State.
Over video conference, he inaugurated the new premises of Regional Business Office, Kothagudem.
Interacting with representatives of officers’ association and staff union, he appreciated the contribution made by the staff during the pandemic and for ensuring uninterrupted service to customers across branches.
He expressed condolences to the families of the 202 SBI employees, across the country, who died during the pandemic.
Mr.Setty handed over the keys of Maruti EECO 7 seater van each to orphanage homes Anaadha Vidyarthi Gruha, L.B. Nagar, and Abhi Sai Dutta Trust in Uppal under SBI’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. He said the CSR activities were being undertaken in a project mode through SBI Foundation.
SBI Hyderabad Circle Chief General Manager Om Prakash Mishra said the circle has spent ₹2.70 crore thus far this financial year on various CSR activities and is committed to spend ₹80 lakh more by March.
