Save Hyderabad from divisive forces, says KCR

Chief Minister and TRS chief urges voters not to get influenced by leaders from outside

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has appealed to the people “to save Hyderabad from divisive forces” and not to get influenced by the leaders from outside flooding the city.

“KCR is your son and keep faith in me. I am appealing as Telangana achiever and Chief Minister to come forward and support me. Think before you vote,” he said in an indirect reference to the election campaign that has taken a religious tone and multiple leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) joining the election campaign for GHMC elections.

Addressing a public meeting at Lal Bahadur stadium on Saturday, he sent a message that the TRS government was for all sections and tried to dispel the notion that it was soft towards some sections, an image being created by the BJP during the poll campaign. Hyderabad is a like a bouquet and it is colourful and beautiful only when it has all the flowers, and not let some divisive forces spoil it, he said. He repeatedly harped on law and order and peace, saying it was the responsibility of all sections to ensure that the city’s growth doesn’t get affected. “Businesses will be ruined and real estate prices will fall and all sections will suffer if you fall into the trap of outside leaders,” the Chief Minister said, while lacing his speech with his unique one-liners like you want ‘B-Pass or Curfew-pass’.

Turning to Hindi to appeal to the North Indian community in the city and in English to reach out to the intellectual community and the IT sector, KCR asked them not to fall for emotive issues. “Some divisive forces are trying to create havoc in the city. Rise against them, think of our children’s future and support progressive parties like the TRS.”

Referring to personal attacks against him, the Chief Minister said he doesn’t want to respond to the abusive language used against him by some leaders. “If I want I can respond with more derogatory comments. Remember, our party has 60 lakh active members,” he said with a tone of warning.

Reeling out the welfare programmes, KCR said no other State in the country matched with the welfare schemes and that too coming over the fears of certain sections on Hyderabad’s future during the Telangana movement.

Flood relief amount

The Chief Minister stated that the ₹ 10,000 financial assistance to flood victims will resume on December 7 and the remaining 3 to 4 lakh people would be covered. “We had the heart to give that kind of money despite the Central government not giving the State a single pie. But the same parties created hurdles in the distribution.”

He also stated that 20,000 litres of free water, announced recently by him, will also be extended to apartments. The 24-hour water supply and that too free is not an election gimmick and Hyderabad city will be the second after New Delhi to offer it, he added.