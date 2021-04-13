Sanjay is a specialist in spreading rumours: Bhatti

BJP chief losing credibility with his silly statements’

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka took strong objection to State BJP president Bandi Sanjay’s comments that Congress leader K. Jana Reddy would defect the party, and said that Mr. Sanjay was increasingly losing credibility with his silly statements.

“It has become a habit for Mr. Sanjay to talk of defections during every election and then join hands with TRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao. He tried similar methods by releasing a fake video during the Dubbak elections to defame the Congress candidate and was resorting to the same now to help the ruling TRS,” he said.

Mr. Vikramarka said Mr. Jana Reddy was a tall leader with political credibility and it was laughable that BJP was trying its old tricks with such a leader. “People will not fall to such cheap tactics of Mr. Sanjay and Mr. Jana Reddy will forever be a Congressman. In fact, Mr. Sanjay will join hands with KCR after the elections as they have been doing.”

Terming the BJP and TRS as two sides of the same coin, he reminded how the TRS had been supporting the BJP at the Centre in all its controversial decisions, including the recent agitation by farmers against the new farm laws.

Abusive politics

The CLP leader said that Minister K.T. Rama Rao had gained arrogance with power and had lost sense in treating senior political leaders with respect. Taking objection to KTR treating Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy with contempt in a speech, he said it reflected his arrogance of power. “KTR should remember that his father KCR is a Chief Minister because the Congress gave Telangana.”

On KTR threatening to file cases against people who abuse KCR, the CLP leader said it was KCR who brought abusive politics in Telangana where earlier politicians had mutual respect. It was KCR who started the culture of abusing politicians during the Telangana agitation and it was strange that he finds those same abusive words objectionable now. “It is better you ask your father to be a bit sane in his political criticism.”

He alleged that elections have become a business for TRS as they open bidding for defections whenever an election is announced. Similarly, the development issue also comes up only during the elections time.