Sajjanar flags off SHE Shuttle bus

A SHE Shuttle bus was flagged off by Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar here on Friday. The vehicle was sponsored by Electronic Arts Games India Pvt Ltd.

SHE Shuttle is one of the initiatives by Cyberabad police to provide free and safe commute service to women employees in the IT corridor. These services are utilised by women from IT & ITES companies and also their supporting staff, including housekeeping, facility management team, and security guards from 7.45 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and 3.45 p.m. to 9.15 p.m. each day.

“About 2.5 lakh women are working in the Cyberabad IT Corridor and their safety is of utmost importance for all of us. We are taking all precautions as a result of which crime against women in Cyberabad has come down drastically. SHE Shuttle is one among the precautions taken towards women safety,” Mr. Sajjanar said.

He further urged more companies to come forward and donate as much possible to serve the society better.